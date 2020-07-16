Tom Holland shows off his muscles for the filming “Uncharted”

Before getting back into the skin of Spider-Man for the Away from Home sequel, Tom Holland is pending filming of the video game adaptation “Uncharted”. Despite the increase in cases of coronavirus in the United States, filming has already begun, with the young actor training his physique for the role … along with the fireproof Mark Wahlberg.

If Holland’s physique is already enviable for his young age, thanks in large part to his training as Peter Parker at UCM, he is now raising the bar even further to play the fledgling version of Nathan Drake in the movie.

The actor has shared a photo on Instagram in which he shows off his new muscles, giving the credits of the transformation to his partner Wahlberg.

In his story, Holland appreciates the efforts of his co-star to help him through his tough training. Just like in the movie, in which he plays Sully, Wahlberg has become a mentor to the young star.

This will also be the case in the filming that, as Holland, himself confirmed also in his Instagram profile, has just started under the orders of Ruben Fleischer (“Venom”, “Zombieland: Kill and finish”).

At the moment, the adaptation of the highly successful PlayStation video game franchise is slated to premiere in July 2021. This is likely to disappoint Spider-Man fans, as it means the third installment of Spider-Man is delayed several months, until November, due to the coronavirus pandemic.