The exasistente Amber Heard: “I stole my history of sexual violence”

The fight in the courts that remain from over a year ago, the exmatrimonio formed by Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is slowly becoming a real soap opera, in which the intersections of the declarations, the appearance of witnesses unsuspected and revelations robust was fed to the strong media interest already aroused from the outset, the case triggered by the allegations of gender-based violence that downloaded the actress Aquaman’ against the star of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ after their divorce in 2017.

Cordon Press



And now, in the framework of the process for defamation which keeps the actor against u.k. tabloid The Sun has jumped to the forefront a exempleada-of-Hearing, whose testimony has added to the list of defenders of Depp who have already testified, as is the case of Penelope Cruzor you intend to do in the next few days, as happens with Winona Ryderone of the most famous ex-partner of the interpreter.

Kate James, who has worked for Heard between march 2012 and February 2015, is fixed directly to the court the actress has taken control of their own history of sexual violence. “While I was reading the court documents, to my great surprise and dismay, I discovered that the lady Heard stole my history of sexual violence, and had become their story to benefit from itsaid via video from Los Angeles, “this, of course, has caused me great discomfort and indignation. Dared to use the experience the most agonizing of my life as your own narrative”.

Instagram



As explained by the exasistente, said that she Felt like she had been raped 26-year-old on a trip to Brazil. The actress will, therefore, recommend that you purchase a gun, which James refused. “I am a survivor of sexual violence it is very serious to adopt such a stance, if not to live”, he said, “that’s why I’m here, because it offends me”. The woman said that, during the time he worked for Heard to say, never witnessed episodes of violence between Depp and his. The actor, like I said, he was a man of “quiet, shy, thoughtful and kind.”

On the other hand, this is not the only information that was provided to James, at the high Court of London. The exasistente, who some months ago came to affirm to the press that the actress had abused verbally and emotionally, also revealed that this consumed large quantities of wine every night and that when he was referring to Depp, has done, calling him “old”.