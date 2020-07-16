Selena Gomez poses in see-through leggings and a yellow mini top that showed off her charms

Selena Gomez, beyond the world star that she is, is a young woman of 27 years with a very sweet and simple personality, who does not love luxurious life or ostentatious clothes. On red carpets, she always wears the best outfits, but in daily life, she is usually dressed very casual and sporty.

In his recent appearances on live streams on social media, he has worn mostly neutral pants and sweatshirts like white, black, or blue, but when he goes to train, he does change his outfit entirely.

Selena Gomez in leggings and yellow mini top

Getting sportswear is not a problem for her since she has been the image of Puma for several years, modeling for them from great tennis shoes to pants and sports tops.

And that’s how she posed very sensual to promote one of the Puma collections in 2018. The Instagram account @selgomez_rare rescued these photos of the interpreter of ‘Past Life’ wearing gray leggings with some semi-transparent stripes, with a yellow mini top , exposing her stylized figure.

Selena Gomez has had several health problems at her young age: She is undergoing treatment for Lupus and underwent a kidney transplant a couple of years ago. But none of that has stopped her life, on the contrary, the artist gradually continues training and leading a healthy life.

In a more recent post on her Instagram gallery, Selena Gomez was shown enjoying an afternoon in her garden, wearing a sporty outfit with pants, a white top, a black jacket, and white sneakers, being a very comfortable outfit and easy to replicate by his fans.