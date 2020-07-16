Scarlett Johansson’s hottest film ‘Under the Skin’ lands on theaters

It’s been six years since Under the Skin was filmed, but last week it hit the Spanish charts for the first time. This surreal adaptation of a novel by the Dutch writer Michel Faber stars Scarlett Johansson, who delivers one of the most intense and innovative roles in her entire career.

The film is shot experimentally with brushstrokes of psychological error and science fiction. The plot is not for less: a woman (Johansson) is dedicated to “hunting” men, wooing them and taking them to a fatal destination.

A prototype of the femme fatale of the Hollywood rankest to which the director Jonathan Glazer, without embargo, gives a twist with a reflection on human nature and introducing a background theme of aliens to explain the behavior of his protagonist. A sort of recovery from the hyper-realistic – and deeply disturbing – science fiction of The Invasion of the Body Robbers.

One of the elements that most attracted attention during its UK premiere – it is a British production – was Johansson’s fully nude, who showed all his shame without any qualms in one of the key moments of Under the Skin.

The actress, who is not given to this type of scenes, justified the moment saying that as her character was not entirely human and that “her nude was quite practical”. Wrapped in shadows, with a reddish background, the actress reveals her entire anatomy reflected in a mirror.