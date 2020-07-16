Rebel Wilson is determined to be Australia’s hero and challenges Chris Hemsworth by exercising in tight leggings

Rebel Wilson continues to amaze her fans by continuing to regain her health and optimal fitness. And in this way, the Hollywood actress challenged the famous Chris Hemsworth and his brother Liam to be forewarned because she prepares to be the new hero of Australia.

With her usual good humor, the Australian in a post from her Instagram account is seen practicing a cardio exercise routine with which she strives daily to reduce her weight.

Lifting and throwing a huge tire to the ground, Rebel completed his physical training with which he insists will reach an ideal weight, about 75 kilograms. In the video, it is observed enjoying his routine and with excellent humor.

“Starting the week well! Check out @chrishemsworth and @liamhemsworth Australia’s latest action hero is revealing it! ”The energetic actress wrote in her post.

His fans spread his good humor and in the same way reacted with comments full of laughter and energy so that he continues to be full of positivity.

The celebrity trainer Jono Castano ‘Acero’ is in charge of guiding Rebel in his physical training and he is the same one who accompanies Chris Hemsworth in his routines since he achieved the physique required for his Avengers movies. Currently, he will be in charge of the transformation of the remembered ‘Thor’ to interpret his new character of Hulk Hogan in the Netflix film.

Rebel Wilson’s transformation continues

In one of his latest publications, Rebel Wilson declared 2020 as “the year of Health”. I am trying to reach 75 kilograms in a race to get one of his movies where he wants to be the producer, before the end of the year. Both require daily effort and there are constant setbacks, but I am working hard, “wrote the comedian in his post.

The actress has shared her transformation through her publications and her fans motivate her and send her best wishes to achieve her challenge.

The famous movie star at 40, made a controversial revelation when he began his challenge of losing weight when he said that in Hollywood he was paid to maintain a heavyweight.

And determined to put aside the requirements of the film industry, Rebel Wilson has already lost more than 25 kilograms and looks an incredible figure, which is why they already compare her to the British singer Adele, who surprised the world with her transformation.