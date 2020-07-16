Patrick Stewart didn’t want to play Charles Xavier in X-Men

The first installment of the ‘X-Men’ saga turns 20 years old. And on the occasion of this anniversary its screenwriter, David Hayter, has revealed a few interesting anecdotes from the film based on the mutant Marvel characters. And among these curiosities stands out the initial position of Sir Patrick Stewart, the actor who played Charles Xavier, the iconic and wise telepath who leads the group of heroes, and who was about to reject the role. The reason: I didn’t want to be sitting in a wheelchair for the entire movie.

“I didn’t want to play it [to Charles Xavier]. It took me a long time to convince him, “says the writer in an interview for Observer. “Terence Stamp told me that Patrick did not want to do it for the chair, he did not want to feel trapped in a wheelchair,” he adds, revealing that Stamp offered for the role. ” I look great as a bald guy ,” the actor told Hayter.

Fortunately, Stewart ended up accepting and was Professor X in four other installments, the last one was the applauded ‘Logan’ in 2017 where, like Hugh Jackman, he said goodbye to the mutant saga in twilight and dark film.

MARIAH CAREY WANTED TO BE A STORM

The writer has revealed that several stars of the moment expressed their interest in participating in the mutant film. “Every day I was surprised by the faces that came. One day, I found Mariah Carey sitting in my office, she wanted to talk to Bryan Singer to be Storm. It was shocking ”, she detailed.

Among the actors who were about to appear in ‘X-Men’ were Charlize Theron, Russell Crowe, and Viggo Mortensen. On the other hand, singer Michael Jackson and former basketball player Shaquille O’Neal also showed interest in participating in the tape.