Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, the author of the hit “Savage,” said Wednesday that she was shot in the foot during a shooting in the Hollywood Hills after attending a party organized by Kylie Jenner.

The singer, whose remix of “savage” with Beyoncé is one of the most listened to songs of the year, explained on her social networks that she “suffered bullet wounds” as a result of a crime committed against her and from which she is still recovering…