Even when the quarantine was still strict in several countries, it was known that the singer and the actress recorded a scene from the tape that goes Zoom, he from his house in Medelln, and she from her mansion in Miami.

For several weeks,

the interpreter of “Corazon” has been

in Florida at the home of his aunt Yudy Arias, and

this has helped him to continue working with JLo, and three days ago they announced their new project together

.

With a photo, the man from Medellín and “the diva from the Bronx” confirmed that they are working on a song together, the latter shared a phrase that will be part of it:

WHATEVER HAPPENS TOY PA TI.

A source close to Sony Music, the label that has signed López and the reggaetonero, revealed that they are working under strict care to avoid getting sick from coronavirus: