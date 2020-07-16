Katy Perry becomes a peculiar clown wearing pregnancy and a sense of humor in ‘Smile’

Katy Perry is about to become a mother, but this year it will be double: her first child with Orlando Bloom and a new album, which will be released on August 14. But while we wait, the singer wanted to surprise us with the colorful video of her latest single ‘Smile’, which will give the album its name.

In the video clip, we see Katy Perry turned into a fun and endearing clown, looking pregnant and reminding us how grateful she is, while asking us for something very simple, but sometimes hard to achieve: that we smile. “Yes, I feel grateful / Suck on that, darling, I feel grateful / I must say that some time has passed / but now I have my smile back”, says the song:

The image of Katy in the video is far from the one that showed us the cover of the single, in which she appeared as a clown with a sad expression, and that her fans did not like much because it foreshadowed a subject with a thoughtful and regretful air. But none of that! Katy Perry smiles again and makes it clearer than ever on this subject with disco touches and the unmistakable stamp of the singer of ‘I Kissed a Girl’.

‘ Never Worn White’, ‘Daisies’ or ‘Harleys in Hawaii’, were the first advances of the artist’s new record work, where we can see a glowing Katy Perry, sure of herself in this new role of mother and artist at , mainly in the video for ‘Never Worn White. ‘

PERSONAL AND PROFESSIONAL PROBLEMS

This new album comes three years after her previous album, ‘ Witness’ , which made much lower sales numbers than Perry was used to. This failure caused the singer to lose her smile, and together with the break with Orlando Bloom, caused a hurricane of sadness that made her even think of suicide. “I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now the future father of my baby. And I was excited to fly high on my next album. But I didn’t fly high, I crashed, “ confessed the singer, who found hope thanks to faith and gratitude.

“I don’t know if my smile was ever completely mine but I spent a long time living on the validation, love, and admiration of the world, and suddenly everything changed,” he said in a recent interview.

SMILE ARRIVES AUGUST 14

Although most of the songs have not come to light, on the album we will find songs like ‘ Never Really Over’, ‘ Daisies’, ‘ Smile ‘, and ‘Harleys in Hawaii’.

LETTER FROM ‘SMILE’ BY KATY PERRY

.

Yeah, I’m thankful

Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful

Gotta say it’s really been a while

But now I got back that smile (Smile)

I’m so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (Smile)

Every day, Groundhog Day

Goin ‘through motions felt so fake

Not myself, not my best

Felt like I failed the test

.

But every tear has been a lesson

Rejection can be God’s protection

Long hard road to get that redemption

But no shortcuts to a blessin ‘

.

Yeah, I’m thankful

Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful

Gotta say it’s really been a while

But now I got back that smile (Smile)

I’m so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (Smile)

.

I’m 2.0, remodeled

Used to be dull, now I sparkle

Had a piece of humble pie

That ego check saved my life

.

Now I got a smile like Lionel Richie

Big and bright, need shades just to see me

Tryna stay alive just like I’m the Bee Gees (Oh woah)

A Mona Lisa masterpiece (Now I’m)

.

Yeah, I’m thankful

Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful

Gotta say it’s really been a while

But now I got back that smile (C’mon, smile, woo)

I’m so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful (So grateful)

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (Smile, oh, oh)

.

I’m so thankful

‘Cause I finally,’ cause I finally

I’m so grateful

‘Cause I finally,’ cause I finally (Oh)

.

Yeah, I’m thankful

Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful

Gotta say it’s really been a while

But now I got back that smile (Woo, smile)

I’m so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (Smile, oh, oh)

.

I’m so thankful

‘Cause I finally,’ cause I finally

Smile (Oh)

I’m so grateful

‘Cause I finally,’ cause I finally

Smile (Oh, oh)

.