How cute! Justin Bieber is so in love that he couldn’t contain himself

The famous Canadian singer, Justin Bieber, is starring in one of the best moments of his life. With one of the most amazing metamorphoses in all of Hollywood, the interpreter of «Yummy» stopped being a problem child, to become a man with a big heart. Ever since the model, Hailey Baldwin, came into her life, history has been rewritten, and she has shown her fans a very soft part of her humanity.

After being the antagonist of the story for a long time, the young singer has proven to be a faithful and dedicated husband. During mandatory confinement, Bieber, like many other industry stars, have adopted their social media as a means of relief during the crisis. And not only for this, but also to be closer to your followers, especially on the Instagram platform.

More in love than ever

This is why Justin Bieber decided to make another exclamation regarding his beloved wife. In the company of a beautiful photograph, the Canadian wrote: “I still cannot believe that you have chosen me, Hailey Bieber! ” Publication that in less than 24 hours, already has more than 7 million reactions. Next, he showed a very similar snapshot, in which he only decided to add red hearts.