Famke Janssen would be willing to return as Jean Gray in the MCU

Now that Bryan Singer’s X-Men celebrated its 20th Anniversary there has been a lot of talk about the film, and just about that we have that actress Famke Janssen has expressed interest in reprising her role as Jean Gray in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The X-Men franchise is currently in a difficult position because Dark Phoenix performed poorly at the box office and it is unknown what Disney’s plans are for the future of this series, although Kevin Feige promised that the X-Men will arrive in some time to the MCU.

Famke Janssen was in an interview with the site The Observer, and when asked if she would play Jean Gray again, she replied: “I think the question is more if they would have any interest in bringing me back. With Days of Future Past, there was a surprise way to reintroduce certain characters that had been killed. In some cases, it was bringing them back as the younger versions of their characters. I am curious to see what happens with Marvel Films. But, yes, I would be very open to that possibility ”( via CBR).

It was in 2017 when the actress revealed that she had finished her cycle as Jean Gray and confirmed that she would leave the role behind with her cameo in Days of the Future Past, however last year she changed her mind when she indicated that she would consider returning if asked.

Keep in mind that Disney could choose a new actress for the role of the powerful mutant, or even decide on Sophie Turner who was in the role of a young Jean Gray in Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix

By the way, James Marsden recently commented that he would also love to return to his role as Cyclops, so we’ll see what Disney and company are planning for the future of the X-Men saga.