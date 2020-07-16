Camila Mastercard Acoustic: Camila Cabello uproar everything with the premiere that her fans expected

The renowned singer Camila Cabello left all her fans speechless when she appeared on social networks to invite them all to tune into what will be the second part of her acoustic concert that was sponsored by the MasterCard network. This was announced by the singer through her Twitter account, where she made the unexpected call for her fans to join.

Shawn Mendes’ girlfriend then published that Episode 2 of the acoustic jam session with MasterCard will be available starting today, July 15, via the YouTube page. In this sense, the video will include songs like Mentirosa, Senorita, and My Oh My For You, which will be included in a small medley that the singer has already announced as her favorite.

In this sense, the most loyal fans of Camila Cabello appeared on social networks to spread the word and invite all their most loyal fans to enjoy the renowned music star and surprise with the possibility of breaking the record of reproductions of the which promises to be one of the most listened to concerts during the quarantine.

For now, the singer of Senorita is highly focused on the production of new musical material while remaining quarantined along with her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes. However, there were those who dared to emphasize that the artist may have ended her relationship with the young singer, although she recently appeared to deny the rumor.