Brad Pitt visits Angelina Jolie’s home for the first time after their divorce

It has been four years since the star couple formed by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced their separation by surprise, causing a true media earthquake. The actors, who met in 2005 on the set of ‘Mr & Mrs. Smith’, had eleven years of relationship, two of them as a couple, and have six children in common. The decision to take separate paths gave the starting gun to an ugly divorce process that lasted several years, and in which the offspring of the couple became the object of a fierce fight.

It was in April of last year when the interpreters officially regained their bachelorhood, although clashes in court over the custody of their children and their financial affairs have continued to add new chapters. The deal between the once most powerful couple in Hollywood has been in recent times, then, quite tense, and there has been no shortage of direct accusations, despite the fact that the two have certainly tried to manage their conflicts as privately as possible.

But now it seems that the endless legal battle and the impossibility of reaching agreements that have governed the dynamic between Pitt and Jolie in recent years could have given way to a phase of concord. And the well-being of their children would be the reason why artists have brought their positions closer together. In fact, according to the Daily Mail, in fact, the actor has even visited his ex-wife’s house these days , something he had not done (that is known) since the two put an end to their long and famous romance.

Pitt was photographed on his motorcycle in Los Feliz, the exclusive neighborhood of Los Angeles in which the protagonist of ‘Maleficent’ has a residence and in which he also lives, after spending approximately two hours visiting his children at home. from his ex-wife. The interpreter was caught on camera just outside Jolie’s mansion, an unpublished image that has led to the belief that the relationship between the ex-partner has taken a new turn.

Despite the discretion with which they have managed their problems in court, the truth is that both Pitt and Jolie have spoken publicly about their breakup on more than one occasion. The actor has been the most outspoken about it, admitting that his addictions played a big part in the abrupt end of his love story. But the actress has also been honest: the last time, just a few weeks ago, when she assured in an interview with Vogue India that separating “was the right decision.”