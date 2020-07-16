Brad Pitt to shoot ‘Bullet Train’ with ‘Deadpool 2’ director

American actor Brad Pitt will shoot the action film ‘ Bullet Train ‘ with director David Leitch, a specialist in the genre, reports the digital edition of Variety.

The film, which will be developed by the Sony Pictures studio, will feature a script by Zak Olkewicz under the supervision of Leitch himself, who has recently surprised Hollywood with such successful films as’ Atomic (Atomic Blonde) ‘,’ Deadpool 2 ‘or’ Hobbs and Shaw ‘, a split tape from the’ Fast and Furious’ universe.

‘ Bullet Train ‘ is based on the Japanese novel ‘Maria Beetle’, written by Kotaro Isaka, whose legal representatives will serve as producers on the project. In the novel, five assassins discover that they must carry out their respective tasks in the same bullet train in which they travel.

Sony recently announced that it is also developing ‘One-Punch Man’, another project based on a popular Japanese manga that they trust to create a movie saga.

Pitt, who appeared last year in the science fiction film ‘Ad Astra’, had been calmly evaluating his options after winning the Oscar for best-supporting actor for ‘Once upon a time in … Hollywood’, where he played, precisely, a specialist in risky scenes.

The interpreter is also pending the filming of ‘Babylon’, where it will be directed by Damien Chazelle, but that filming has been postponed until 2021.

Sony hopes that ‘ Bullet Train’ can be shot at the end of the year . The project also has Antoine Fuqua as producer, another specialist in the genre thanks to titles such as ‘Training Day’, ‘The Equalizer’ or ‘The Magnificent Seven’.

Leitch and his regular partner, Chad Stahelski, are experts in martial arts and took their first steps in the industry by acting as ‘doubles’ for Keanu Reeves in ‘The Matrix’.

“They have opted to shoot longer takes and make fewer cuts. In this way, you see with better perspective and in its entirety the fight sequences. The action thus explodes in front of the viewer, ”Reeves told Efe in 2014 about the work of both.