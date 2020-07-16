Before Covid-19, Greta Thunberg asks to attend ecological emergency

Young environmental activist Greta Thunberg launched another call to EU leaders to “face the climate emergency,” in a letter released Thursday and endorsed by 150 renowned scientists and several celebrities.

In the letter sent to the 27 heads of state and government of the bloc who will meet Friday and Saturday in Brussels, immediate measures are requested, specifically seven “first steps” to “avoid a climatic and ecological catastrophe.”

It emphasizes in particular, “ceasing investments in the exploration and extraction of fossil fuels, eliminating all subsidies for these fuels and abandoning them completely immediately.”

Furthermore, he calls for action to make “ ecocide ” crime by the UN International Court of Justice in The Hague.

For the authors of the text, the Covid-19 crisis and the mobilization that it has caused around the world demonstrate “that the climate crisis has never been treated as such, neither by politicians, the media, or the world of business and finance ”.

Signatories include renowned climate scientists, such as Hans Joachim Schellnhuber, and Professors Kevin Anderson and Michael Mann, as well as the NGO Greenpeace.

The application is also backed by a host of international stars, including American actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Joaquin Phoenix, New Zealander Russell Crowe, and French Juliette Binoche.