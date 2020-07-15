Will Smith and Jada Pinkett: the true story of this pair of Hollywood Culture, and the arts

The couple, Jada Pinkett Smith, and has marked the record of the transmission the view of Facebook in 24 hours, when you add more than 15 million viewers with a video in which is discussed an infidelity in your marriage.

However, this is not the first time that this couple is involved in scandals of this type. Then we tell the story of one of the most famous and controversial Hollywood.

In 1994, as the portal of Cosmopolitan, the couple met on the set of ” the fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990-1996) -The fresh prince of Bel-Air, translated into Spanish , the famous series which was starred by the same Smith. At the time, the actor was married with the also actress Sheree Zampinobut in 1995, after three years of marriage and a baby (Trey Smith), the relationship ended with a divorce.

Time after Smith tried to Pinkett and in 1997 they married almost in secretbecause she was pregnant with their first child, Jaden Smith.

Little by little, this couple became a favorite of Hollywood and in the year 2000, they had a daughter named Willow Smith.

Years after rumors of infidelity emerged in August of 2011, because it was said that Pinkett stepped out with the singer Marc Anthony. However, the couple came out to talk with a statement published in People magazine to deny such information.

“Although we are reluctant to respond to this type of press reports, the rumors circulating about our relationship are completely false. We are still together and our marriage is intact”, wrote then the couple.

It is worth mentioning that the same Smith is a friend of Antonio, who has visited the colombian territory in full World cup in Brazil in 2014, and even they, after seeing the jersey of the Selection Colombia.

However, the voices continued in 2015, but this time it was stated that the marriage was about to end, but this is fake and forced at the same Smith to publish serious words with your account of Facebook.

Under normal circumstances, I usually do not respond to the madness. (Because it is contagious), But so many people have… Posted by Will Smith on Monday, 3 August 2015

“Under normal circumstances, I don’t usually respond to nonsense (because it is contagious), but many people have told me that I extend his deepest sorrow ” and it made me think: ‘What the hell. I can not be so stupid also’. Then, before the interest and the repetidera: Jada and I, we’re not divorcing. I promise to all that if at any time you decide to divorce, my Queen, I swear, I’ll tell you myself” said the movie star

However, in 2017 Pinkett and the american singer August Alsina, 24 years old at the time, appeared together on the BET awards, but there was the speech of a romantic relationship.

But this uncertain history, it reappeared in June of 2020, when the same Alsina said in an interview that he came out with the Pinkett, while she was married and that at that time the relationship was open.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q91Z1gW_iHw(/embed)

Then, on the 10th of July, during the transmission of Facebook Live knew the truth. In the conversation that the couple has maintained, Pinkett admitted to her husband that she had an affair with the singer August Alsina, years ago, when they were already married. The woman’s privacy and the reaction of Smith, who took off weight for the problem saying that it happened “years ago”, has become one of the issues most commented on social networks during the end of the week, since both denied the romance extramarital above.

Both Jada how is it ensured that when he gave the situation their relationship was going for the low hours and was practically complete. “It all started when she needed help and I wanted to help him with his mental health“he said Jada before confessing that “with the passing of time,” he got into a “tangle” of the romantic.

“I learned a lot about myself and I was able to deal with my immaturity and emotional insecurity” is described.

Days after that conversation, u.s. media have reported that the couple is in the Bahamas with his daughter Willow, age 19. According to the magazine Page Six, the family is in a resort and Tiger Woods, while his education continues, capturing the audience of the most used social network in the world.

