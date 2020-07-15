we do not have the Big Three

The star of serbia in the climb, Olga Danilovic, at the age of 19 years, says that the women’s game is excellent, but not having a Big Three is one of the reasons why there is a great interest in the WTA Tour. The belief is that the ATP Tour attracts more audience and the Big Three-Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer – have played an important role in the promotion of tennis in a positive way.

“We don’t have the “big three”. We have Serena, Naomi Osaka, who is currently a star… women’s tennis is great tennis, but when Simona Halep to play with Ashleigh Barty at six in the afternoon, and then at eight o’clock, Djokovic plays against Federer , where are you going? Unfortunately, it is what it is.

Women’s Tennis is currently the best tennis, and (with a great level of tennis) also plays in the smaller tournaments. Janko (Ace), for example, had the best parties, but when you have Djokovic, Federer and Nadal, always go to see them,” said Danilovic in the podcast, Desire & Go Sport Klub.





Danilovic want to make a name for himself

Predrag ‘Sasha’ Danilovic was one of the best escorts of european basketball in 1990, as is two-time champion of the Euroleague, and MVP of the Euroleague Final Four in 1992.

In 1990, Predrag Danilovic was one of the athletes serbs more and more popular, and recognized Olga as “the daughter of Sasha” “Even before I started to practice sport and to get the results, we know that he had a daughter, Olga.

I say that because from a very early age, I was taught that we are “in the spotlight” people recognized him, and then me as his daughter. He once said: “I Am the happiest man in the world.

I’m not Sasa Danilovic, I am the father of Olga. He says that the most beautiful thing in the world that recognize me as the father of Olga. At the beginning irritated me a bit, told me that she was the daughter of Sasa Danilovic, but Olga Danilovic, but I made it and I got it.

I mean, that’s my dad. You can’t choose your parents. It’s nice for me now. This is so and cannot be changed. He will be my father and Sasa Danilovic, and I am very happy to be able to go for a name and that I am Olga and not the daughter of Sasa Danilovic,” said Danilovic.