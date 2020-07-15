We care more about the feelings of Will Smith

After arriving home, exhausted from the wear and tear of the night shift, I started to write a review Facebook and I found a meme allusive on an in-depth conversation between Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. As the memes are only the hand of the cake, regardless of the heaviness of the eyelids, I went to YouTube to find out gossip, and I found the fragment of a speech that argued for the Red Table Talk, in which he explains the reasons of infidelity. Not finished watching the video. I got bored of it. But in the same way I could avoid reading the comments, that have become for me, as necessary as air.

As was to be expected, the people did not give credit to anyone who has been the protagonist of The prince of Rapa charismatic character, which, in appearance, in their social networks, transmitted light, happiness and desire to live life to the fullest, to have suffered the painful experience of infidelity, and then went for the jugular and his wife, even if only for a discourse where the light is a problem añejo and resolved in the privacy.

The video has ceased to be interested, because it says nothing that you have not already talked about couples in the sanctity of marriage secret. But the thing that strikes me most is the effect that causes in the other. The people who have played both roles in the equation, fatalistic love, of qualify, or disqualify you, according to his judgement, or double standards, for the participants of a situation.

I’m not surprised, nor is it relevant what they have done to these characters hollywoodenses. What worries me is the ease with which users swallow those mounts and to tear the clothes. The people of the world the show lives not only of the vocal skills, or organizations that can demonstrate on a stage or on the big screen, but instead of corrupting their privacy to be maintained on the agenda of public issues, as is now the case. If you add that in our tragic comedy, the mexican, the list of characters is endless.

Assuming that there is an award ceremony that galardonara for the characters and the scandals more outstanding, in the appointment finals to win The Niurka The gold would have been appointed Alfredo Adame and Karla Panini.

In a podcast called Creative, led by Roberto Martinez and James Wong. Roberto has raised the following: “The responsibility as a content creator, is not that people like it or not, but that causes a reaction”. They explained that the algorithm likes or doesn’t Like YouTube (in any social network) is the same. The joke is that the people who consume, while generating feelings of low.

Our bad, of those practices on the part of the media who lack many times of sense, but only the generation of noise (not only now, but always) are carried out in policy, especially if our citizen president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is the content creator for a preliminary ruling, the most important of the country.

What some might consider the shortcomings of a mind senile, and others take it as the natural reaction of sin and corruption, that is located on the back of the tabasco, as if it were a cross. I find it hard to believe that those certain times, not intentional, as for example when he was asked at the conference of march 18, a plan of action on health to prevent the spread of the Covid-19:

“The shield is honesty, that is what protects, not to allow corruption. Look, this is the stop. This gives me the people”- and pulled from his pocket a picture of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Examples like the above abound on the internet. The lack of answers that move outside of the logic of their endowments, are the covers of the newspapers and points of view. As it is now. Official content as trash, such as the discussion of Will Smith and that the wife, or the ultimate conflict of Alfredo Adamenow, with Laura Bozzo

How naive we are to think that with the advent of the internet, you could make the agenda setting of the media, when in reality we continue to be predisposing us to continue to sell smoke. By the way. Mexico is highlighting. Today we reach the fourth place in the dead covid: 35,006 to be exact, beating Italy in the ranking. But what else gives. We care more about the feelings of Will Smith.

