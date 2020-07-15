TikTok Viral: the Police rages on in Tik Tok with the fun of dancing to the rhythm of “torture” by Shakira | social Network

In TikTok, a fun the police has provoked the laughter of thousands of users, in the pictures you can see the man wearing his classic uniform, as he writhes to the rhythm of “torture” by Shakira.

In the viral video has caused a stir in the social network because of the rhythm of the catchy of the officer, who despite his work clothes, no doubt enjoying their free time dancing to the song colombian singer.

As you can see in the video of TikTok, police officer, dancer is back, to give emotion to his interpretation of Shakira, but it’s not until you start the refrain of the popular song, in that round.

The rhythm of the pop song, catchy, the official begins with its rampant steps, while the filter a couple of lights sicodelicas accompany his funny dramatization.

Among the curious steps the arabs and the flamingos, the curious police has successfully positioned his video as one of the most viewed on social networks such as Facebook and Twitter, where he won thousands of followers.

“This man is my idol”, “just seeing it makes me want to dance”, “that is what I call attitude!”, are some of the comments left by internet users in the video has reached more than 238 thousand of reproductions TikTok.