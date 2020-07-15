The United states of america to start testing for a vaccine against the coronavirus

The researchers reported that the first vaccine against the covid-19 has been proven in 45 healthy adults, ages 18 to 55 years of age, in the United States stimulated the immune system, as it is expectedaccording to an article in the journal of The New England Journal of Medicine.

According to the study, which was conducted for the trial on 45 healthy adults, ages 18 to 55 years of age, who had received the vaccine 28 days apart, with the Rna-1273 at a dose of 25, 100, or 250 mcg, where to there were 15 participants in each dose group.

After the first vaccination, antibody responses were elevated with the higher doses, while after the second vaccination it was found if the activity of neutralizing by using the two methods in all of the participants were evaluated.

The researchers explained that the adverse events that occurred in more than half of the participants, and included fatigue, escalofrías, headache, muscle pain, and pain at the injection site

“The adverse events that places, when they were present, they were almost all mild or moderate pain at the injection site was a common one. In both of these vaccines, the adverse reactions systemic and local have requested that they occurred in more than half of the participants, and included fatigue, chills, headache, myalgia, and pain at the site of injection”, according to the study.

The study states that the vaccine is the gene-1273 induce an immune response to the anti-SARS-CoV-2 to all participants, and no issues have been identified in the safety limits of the trials. These findings support the further development of this vaccine.

What is the vaccine for the Modern?

The modern was the first company to start human testing of a vaccine for the new coronavirus on the 16th of march, about 66 days after the release of the genetic sequence of the virus.

The injection of Modern-mRNA-1273, use the acid-ribonucleic (RNA), a the messenger: a chemical that contains the instructions for producing the proteins.

When injected into individuals, the vaccine directs cells to they produce proteins that mimic the surface of the outer for the coronaviruses, which the body recognizes as a foreign invader and creates an immune response.

In June, Modern-day and said that it has selected a dose of 100 mcg for the study is in its final stages to minimize the side effects.

