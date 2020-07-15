The United states deported undocumented patients, covid-19: coronavirus – the united states and Canada, International

A survey conducted by the newspaper ” The New York Times, the Marshall Project, an organization in the online journalism non-profit he revealed how he was working with the Immigration and Customs enforcement of the United States (ICE acronym in English) during a pandemic.

According to this authority the state has sent hundreds of flights in with the immigrants, deportees were carrying with us and with the new coronavirus since the start of the crisis, brought about by the latter.

The report is made has ceased to see that the overcrowding of some detention facilities for immigrants, and the lack of tests in order to diagnose the covid-a 19-a disease caused by a virus, which caused the ICE to do that, if you infectaran a number of people.

In addition to this, journalists have been able to establish that the deportation of these nationals to their countries of origin, and what were they doing at the end of march. According to data from the ICE, from this month have been deported, more than 40,000 new immigrants, the main source of the Central american region.

At least four of the deportees interviewed by and gave a positive for the covid-19 shortly after returning to the country such as Haiti, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

The ICE has been confirmed to date, around 3,000 cases of positive covid-19, and in their places of detention, civil the whole of the country. However, research has shown that, in many cases, they were not tested in people who later were positive or showed clear symptoms of a new disease.

The New York Times ” surveyed more than 750 domestic flights, the charge on the ICE, as well as another 200 with the other countries in the first three months, most of them in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras. The latter two they accepted more than 6,000 deportees from the march, despite the restrictions imposed in order to avoid the worsening of the disease.

Only in Guatemala, has expressed his dissatisfaction with Washington, due to the fact that they were coming the people are infected. The administration, Trump has been pushing the country of origin of the deportees, with the restrictions of the visa, which is not opusieran the flights are carried out.

To date, some of the 11 countries that have confirmed that they have received deportation in patients with the covid-19, many of them could have been infected by the conditions of the detention facilities in the United States.

The ICE is limited to the testing, on a sample basis, of the persons that you are going to deport them to other countries, and there are only checks of the temperature is taken as the norm. The authority says that it is in accordance with the guidelines of the centers for Disease Control (CDC) in the process.

After re-opening gradual and that some of the experts consider it premature, in the United States, he returned to the register with a large number of new cases of coronavirus in the past few days.

According to the Johns Hopkins university, on the 10th of July was the day with the most infections, and they have recorded some of 66.600. The country now has more than 3.4 million people who have been infected and more than 136.000-related fatalities.

