The residents of a centre for higher re-create covers of Adele, Taylor Swift or Madonna and make it viral

What a beautiful initiative of the british Robert Spekercoordinator of a center higher in the north of London, who has decided to create a photo project to recreate some of the covers are the most iconic in the history of music with some of the people who live in the residence, to facilitate the birth.

Speker encouraged many of the residents at the centre of important works as the activities coordinator to become their models, and show to be a star, no matter the age. If, unfortunately, many elderly people live to be almost invisible to the world, and have been particularly affected by the consequences of the pandemic coronavirus, Robert Speker decided to give them all the visibility possible with this project.

Could you imagine the impact that would have had their photographs, recreating the covers of some of the most representative albums of Adele, Taylor Swift, Madonna, David Bowie, Queen, Michael Jackson or Bruce Springsteen. With this inspiration, nothing could go wrong, and from then on, the fact that this picture is viralizando, as is the case these days, is the best reward for your great idea.

The only intention of this worker, suddenly became a famous photographer, was to keep it fun for the older people who live at the center Sydmar Lodge Carebet and recover the youthful spirit of people of advanced age. As the residents were more than four months without being able to do activities with the animators, external, or receive visits from family members, Speker thought that this initiative will be divertiría, and it would be an opportunity to do something different from what they are used to in their day-to-day.

It was also a way to show that nursing homes have not, why be in a dark place. And that one should not think that the people who live in them, they have lost the enthusiasm for life, or who do not have hobby and flavours that will brighten up the day-to-day. So great is the impact of these photographs that Robert Speker has launched a GoFundMe to raise funds that will be donated to the NGO Alzheimer’s UK and Dementia Friends.