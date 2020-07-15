The children of Hollywood, the HBO documentary that explores the complexity of hunger in childhood

The documentary shows it is a story that has haunted “from many years ago”, with a commitment that stems from her childhood in the world of the show, which began on Broadway for ten years.

Madrid, July 15 (EFE).- Henry Thomas, Mara Wilson, or Milla Jovovich have in common were child stars in Hollywood. And now another one of those actors that was shining child, Alex Winter, written and directed by The children of Hollywooda representation of the childhood in the world of the show that will be released on July 15 HBO.

Henry Thomas was made very popular by the E. T. the extra-terrestrial; Mara Wilson Mrs. Doubtfire; Milla Jovovich, from Night train to Kathmandu; Cameron Boyce from Jessie; Wil Wheaton, for Count me inand Diana Serra Cary, from Babby Peggy.

All give their point of view through the interviews, “intimate and revealing,” in a documentary of the Winter, who has experienced this first-hand experience with The adventures of Bill and Tedhighlights a press release from HBO.

The children of Hollywood (Children’s show in its original title), follows two young aspiring actors, Demi Singleton and Marc Slater, who fight for the hand of their parents, who enter the business, at the same time, trying to maintain a healthy childhood.

“Having grown up in the industry, I have never seen the experiences of a child actor, from the beginning of his career until the transition to adulthood, from the perspective of those involved. I feel honored that these actors are so talented and trust me with their personal stories,” explains Winter in the statements contained in the press release.

Produced by the Ringtone of the Film and the music of Jeff, Spencer and Sammy Tweedy, the film brings the lives of these young professionals on the set of the shoot, the images, the movies, the audition unreleased videos and behind the cameras.

The price of the initial success, the complicated relationship with her parents of sexual abuse and exploitation in the field, the effect of the public gaze on the self-esteem and the feeling of isolation are some of the issues addressed in the film, the actors grew up under the spotlight of Hollywood.