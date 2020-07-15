The actress has revealed against the future that awaits Mad Max

director of franchising Mad Max, confirmed last may, that the prequel focused on the Raging went on. We met the character in Fury on the road and waswho played the role. All of this, however, seems to change.

In the new episode, set prior to the events of the film Tom Hardy, the actress will not be repeated, as the heroine is in front of Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne). In its place, Miller he will join another younger performer. Now, Theron he has talked about this project and has acknowledged that breaks the heart not to go back to get under the skin of the Furious.

“It is difficult to digest,” begins the actress in THR. “Listen. Respect fully Georgeeven more so after having done this film with him. Is a teacher and only wish him the best. Yes. I break a little heart,” he said.

“That’s for sure. I love that character and I’m very grateful to be a part of his creation. Will always be someone who think and reflect with affection. Of course, I’d like to see how the story goes and if you feel to go that way, then I trust him,” he explained.

For the moment, Miller has not announced an official actress that this younger version of the Furioso. Some rumors say that Anya Taylor-Joy and Jodie Eat are some of the favorites for the role, but expect to see that finally you are done with the role.

“For a long period of time, I thought that you could use CGI to rejuvenate Theronbut I think that we are not yet ready for it. Despite the brave attempts of the irish, I think it is still a space of strange,” said the manager, in reference to the film Martin Scorsese in that Robert De Niro has been rejuvenated by means of special effects.