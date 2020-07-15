Thandie Newton talks about what to expect in the fourth season – Westworld – Spoiler Time

After the end of the third season of Westworld, the story is coming to give an unexpected turn to the entire public and this has left the way open for many possibilities in how to follow, and pay the story.

In an interview with Expiration, the actress Thandie Newton he spoke about what might happen with Maeve, his character, after the end of the third chapter where have we seen a team with Caleb (Aaron Paul), which apparently will continue the revolution that began The pain (Evan Rachel Wood) and now has a new enemy Charlotte (Tessa Thompson), accompanied by the The man in Black (Ed Harris).