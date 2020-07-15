‘Suertudote are win the lottery with a ticket that I didn’t want to, and other notes, so that you miss the COVID-19

Today we have the news that a man has won the lottery, after a seller has given a wrong ticket , Prada has conducted the first Week of the digital Fashion in Milan , that Lego has launched a special kit to assemble your NES console and more.

Shutterstock

The man wins the lottery of 2 million after the seller gives you the wrong ticket



A man in suburban Detroit has received the lottery ticket is wrong. But there was no mistake about the outcome: a winner of 2 million dollars.

The Michigan Lottery said that the man stopped at a service station in Eastpointe, Michigan, to put air in a tire. I needed a change for the air machine, and also asked for a ticket scraping Lucky 7 $ 10

“The clerk handed me the ticket for $ 20 by mistake. Even for me, but something told me to keep it. I am sure that I did! the man said in a press release published this Tuesday by the Lottery.

The name of a man of 57 years old, was not revealed. Decided to take a lump sum of about $ 1.3 million instead of 2 million euro is spread over many years, said the Lottery.

Shutterstock

How to buy a shoe tennis instead of the pair? In this store you can make



Zappos is testing a new way to sell footwear: allow the customer for the purchase of a shoe at a time or a couple of different sizes.



The evidence of the store of shoes online, which began Tuesday, are all directed to people who have suffered amputations, have feet of different sizes, and others that are marginalized in the footwear industry, that have always bought pairs of the same size.

Zappos said customers have asked for this ability for years, but orders increased significantly in 2017, when she launched her site Zappos Adaptive, with clothing and footwear for people with disabilities.

The company, which belongs to the large online retailer Amazon.com he said that the six brands participating in the process, including Converse, New Balance and Nike.

It will be a small test at the beginning: there will be about 80 of styles and colors available for adults and children. But Zappos hopes to incorporate more styles in the future, has added Dana Zumbo, business development manager of Zappos Adaptive.

AP

Prada top first Week of digital Fashion in Milan



Prada passed on the 1st Day of the first Week of the Digital Fashion Milan this Tuesday, with a series of videos posted on the streets with the subtle subtitle “the show that never happened.”

Prada has told his story through five chapters, in a video produced by international artists, with glimpses of the collection in the bottom of the exhibition space of the Fondazione Prada in Milan.

As described by the stylist Ovidiu Buta on Instagram: “Great video, but where is the clothes?, where is Prada?”. The answer is a microsite of the house, where the 30 models have been published one by one. But in spite of this, the emotion and the energy created by a fashion show in vivo was absent in the social networks.

The digital presentation of MSGM Massimo Giorgetti presented a vision prepandémica of youthful exuberance, with a couple of hugs to the edge of a lake in shorts in denim two-tone for him and a pink dress for her. In other parts the young people played basketball and ran to a theme park, the boys were dressed in summer clothes and the girls with ruffles casual.

The models of Moschino polka dot-inspired pop art showed a flash of Italian pride with the colors of the flag on a sweatshirt for men and a skirt suit for her. Philipp Plein was his model shows a series of sports models, including shoes, with gold-plated 24 carats, and a matching jacket with an eagle embedded which required a week of time to run.

Only two houses will be parades, live this week in Milan, Dolce&Gabbana, Etro. Over 40 digital presentations, four days, the site of the chamber of fashion, will receive 10 international brands to the market and the launch of 11 brands of young people.

Lego launch special kit to set your console on and ‘play’ with Mario



Nintendo is a very special occasion to celebrate in the year 2020, as is true 35 years after the launch of the Nintendo Entertainment System.

It was 1985, when the console of the company went to the market and has reached a turnover of 60 million units, in addition to the presentation of the characters, like Zelda or Mario in the lives of thousands of players.

The intake of this event is that Lego will release an exclusive kit, which recreates not only the exterior of the console, but also the cartridge of the game Super Mario Bros.

The level of detail of the composition is integrated with the control system, which is supplied with connection cable and connector. And to keep you immersed in the decade of the eighties, Lego added to this kit a ‘tv’ is 22.5 inches tall by 23.5 wide by 16 deep.

This kit will be available until 1 August.

Shutterstock

Discover a ‘wall’ of galaxies of up to 1,400 million light-years in length



A the wall of galaxies, a thousand, 400 million light-years away, was discovered thanks to a new 3D map of the universe.

The site of the Science Alert explains that this structure is located on the south end of the sky, so it was named as “the wall of the south pole’.

“It is a filament of the galaxy, a large galaxy formation, which forms a border between the empty spaces of cosmic void, that together form the cosmic web,” noted the site.

If this wall is so great, how come it was not noticed in all this time?

“The wall of the South Pole was hidden in plain sight, staying silent until now, because in large part they are 500 million light-years away behind the brilliant galaxy of the Milky Way,” explained the portal Live Science.

The city of Jojutla

Tequesquitengo opens its first drive-in audience

The lake Tequesquitengo will have its first drive-in audience that will be open to local and foreign visitors, in the next few days, under the new dynamic of fun to be had in declaring the pandemic COVID-19.

The property is located in the call Arena Teques, a place that was home for the concert of Sting sinfonico in 2015.

After the place was abandoned by 2017, the current mayor of Jojutla, Juan Ángel Flores Bustamante, and the ministry of Tourism and Culture of the state, has decided to undertake this project which will allow access to 50 vehicles.

“We are evaluating different options, that is to say, if it will be free or have some kind of fee. We have not yet defined a schema, but is more likely to be free; departure will be 50 vehicles, will fit most, but the screen has a field of application for the number of cars”, explained the mayor in an interview for The Financial.

In the state would be the second drive-in opening in the wake of the pandemic of COVID-19, and that for more than three months remained closed the cinema, the theatre, the first is located in Cuernavaca, mexico, in the colonia Vista Hermosa.