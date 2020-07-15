So looks like Rosamund Pike, as a scientist, Marie Curie – Spoiler Time

The next Friday, 24 of July reach the catalog of Amazon Prime Video the new film Radioactive, based on the life of the scientific Marie Curie.

The tape that was presented at the last edition of the The international Film Festival of Toronto finally you will reach to digital platforms, available to the public, to tell of this the story of their passionate relationships, of scientific advances as a pioneer of radioactivity and the consequences of his work for her, two Nobel prizes, and for humanity.