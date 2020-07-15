Selena Gomez is a machine of success, has released his new hit!

MEXICO – has been Recently released, this week in home costs, is going to conduct a vote to decide if Fer is or is not the reality. And that, in accordance with Manelyk, your attitude is intolerable, and it says that it is not longer bear it. However, all this controversy has divided the opinions, as there are those who say that Dania and Res, do not add anything to the program. While for the most part, asking to go out for the Mane Acapulco shore.

The discussions, dramas and struggles, they continue to be the bread of every day in the house, the coast, the majority initiated by Manelyk and their diva attitudes, already tired of the public that asks for your output. However, as we have seen during this season, the things in Acapulco shore, do as Manelyk decide, and it seems that it is you who decides who goes and who stays.

And to verify that this is true, this week has held a vote that will decide in a definitive way, if you Fer finally leaves the house the coast, for the simple reason, that it falls well and does not tolerate nor its existence. There is no doubt that the attitude of Manelyk, most are already annoying, but now it only remains to see what happens with the damn vote, if you still Mane gets away with it, or this time to lose.

Festivals and war: the week in Acapulco shore

On the other hand, this week we celebrated the birthday of like nacha, the other of the members on the most controversial of the reality. I hope, therefore, to see the great feast made by the sea to celebrate his beloved partner, that, without a doubt, this must be very the style of like nacha. Because there is no doubt that this episode promises more drama, more so than usual. And we hope to see a resolution with respect to Fer.

So choose your part, prepare your favorite snacks and set the alarm clock, because you can’t miss the new episode of Acapulco shore: The carnival of life, to the point 10, the night, the time, the Mexico, to MTV. Because you are going to be fantastic. The war begins who will win?, Did fred leave the house or Manelyk stay with the urge?, discover this night.