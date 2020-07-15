Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel, the preview of the video for Past Life, his collaboration

Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel surprised the Internet with the launch of the clip the collaboration ‘Life Of The Past’. Listen to your new song.

The quarantine has given celebrities a space for the creation of more music for his fans, it is the case of Selena Gomez and Trevor Danielthe two singers shared with the users of the internet an interesting project.

Since a few weeks Selena and Trevor they have announced their collaboration in the respective social network, excited for all the fans, and leaving you with a lot of expectations for their work team.

The day today in the channel YouTube the singer of ‘Boyfriend‘, Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel in the preview the video the official the collaboration call ‘Previous Life’a song that reflects the feelings the two american artists.

Trevor Daniel’neill is a young composer and singer born September 28, 1994 in the city of Los Angeles, in the united States, the promising career of Trevor Daniel started in 2015, when it is shared with the song ” indecis’ on the platform SoundCloud.

The official video of ‘Past Life’ it is a combination of idyllic location, nature, trees, towering rocks, different climates, and colorful landscapes, which demonstrates the connection between the two artists.

The letter ‘Past Life’ it says:

I’m trying to be honest with my happiness I don’t know why I’m wrong about this And I don’t want to be with my sadness I know that is a habit of mine Perfect, perfect moment I was at first, but I don’t know how to finish No, do not remind me of What I messed up before

Internet users who have published their first impressions and opinions on the song ‘Previous Life’ of Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel. The video of ‘Previous Life’ it was directed by Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia, while the production of the clip was done by Iconoclast.

Selena has given us, in the end, the most important, from my point of view, the fact that a single tear for the simple seems to be able to create and signify a “sea of emotions”, metaphorically speaking, and to remember the vulnerability that we have PAST LIFE MV pic.twitter.com/3YEWN85aKI — auto☽ (@SELENAPlNK)

Watch the video ‘Life Of The Past‘of Trevor Daniel and Selena Gomez:

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1AhOK4UwAMs(/embed)







Other celebrities who surprised the public with new music, are the boys of BTS, the idols of Big Hit Entertainment has launched today the record of material ‘Map of the Soul 7: The Journey”.