Sad for the death of the actress Kelly Preston

As the characters in the world of entertainment have been learned of the death of the actress Kelly Preston social network has started a flood of publications that have invoked their good qualities, and expressed support for the family, for the sadness you are experiencing.

The journalist Maria Shriver he expressed shocked at the news and remembered as Preston “a soul of love so intense, a talented actress and a mother, and a loving wife.”My heart breaks for his family, which I already knew so much sadness and pain. Join me to send love and strength”he wrote on his Twitter account.

For his part, the actor Russell Crowe he used the same social network to express themselves about the death of the actress, because of a cancer with which she struggled for two years.

“I don’t remember where, but I met her for the first time at the end of 1992, I think. Such a fascinating person. In 1995 audicionamos together to Breaking Up, Salma Hayek got the role. I have not seen a lot, but when I did, it was always the same jewel-bright eyes. The love for your family,” said the australian actor.

Other artists have been expressed in the comments to the publication of Travolta on the death of his companion and mother of his children.

The singer Mariah Carey he wrote: “Sending all my love to you and your family in this moment heart-rending”.

For his part, Selma Blair he said: “I had taken it all in my love. Your wife, your partner in life, there is a kind soul. Always ready to offer warmth and grace. What a team they were. We will miss him very much.”