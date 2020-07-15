Quarantine and TV: movies and series to watch today, Wednesday, 15 on the small screen

THE CHÚCARA

TVN (DirecTV 149, Movistar 119, VTR 019, Clear 053)

17: 00 hours.

Tv series in chile. Laura (Antonia Santa María), a young woman that is cheerful as aggressive, it returns the field in which it is grown, to be back with his past, his mother and brother, who works on a farm where the owner (Felipe Braun), who was left a widower, with an intense love-hate relationship.

TO OVERCOME THE FEAR

The Network (DirecTV 148, Movistar 121, VTR-021, of Course 055)

Hours: 11:00.

Tv series mexican. The stories of four women intertwine social problems such as teenage pregnancy, sexual harassment, and gender inequality. With Arcelia Ramírez, Alberto Estrella, Jade Fraser, Emilia Berjon, Axel, Rich, Paulina Goto and Emmanuel Palomares.

THE HOBBIT: AN UNEXPECTED JOURNEY

Gold (DirecTV 503, Movistar 761, VTR 791-HD, Clear 595-HD)

Hours: 18:55.

Bilbo Bolsón (Martin Freeman), leads a simple life with his fellow hobbits in the shire, until the wizard Gandalf arrives and convinces him to join a group of dwarves to reclaim the kingdom of the Quest. The journey takes Bilbo on a path through the dangerous lands full of orcs, goblins, and other threats, in addition to his encounter with Gollum and a simple gold ring that is tied to the fate of Middle-Earth in a way Bilbo can not imagine.

CHAOS THEORY

Cinemax (DirecTV 509, Movistar 616, VTR 036, Clear 91)

Time: 19:15.

A detective veteran is sent along with the police beginner to negotiate in the kidnapping of a bank. Some of the hijackers is a computer expert who has developed a virus to empty all the accounts. With Jason Statham, Ryan Phillippe and Wesley Snipes.

THE HEAD

Studio Universal (DirecTV 508, Movistar 602, VTR 051, Clear 103)

Hours: 19:20.

Michelle Darnell (Melissa McCarthy), the richest woman in the united States, is sent to prison for a crime of influence peddling. When she gets out of prison, in extreme cases, and also discovered that all the world hates us. However, it is proposed, with the help of Claire (Kristen Bell), her ex-secretary, to start from scratch to rebuild the empire that has been lost.

BATMAN AND ROBIN

TCM (DirecTV 504, Movistar 603, VTR 052, Clare 112)

19: 30 hours.

Despite their differences, Batman (George Clooney) and Robin (Chris O’donnell) must work harder than ever to avoid that Dr. Victor Fries (Arnold Schwarzenegger) to freeze all of Gotham. Also, scientist Pamela Isley (Uma Thurman), a specialist in plants, will have an accident and that it will become a terrible Poison Ivy, the goal of which is to put an end to the human race, so that the flora rule the earth. With the help of Batichica (Alicia Silverstone) comes to an end with all the bad guys.

DAD DRIFTING

Mega (DirecTV, 150, Movistar 120, VTR 020, Clear 054)

Hours: 19:45.

Tv series in chile. Brown, a Navy captain, a widower with four children, turns to Violet, the daughter of his factor, when three children are threatened with expulsion from the college, who will be responsible to take care of them while he is boarded. To know it, Bruno thought it would be a perfect mother, but there will be people who oppose your wishes.

THE COLD LIGHT OF DAY

FXM (DirecTV 505, Movistar 606, VTR 054, Clear 104)

Time: 20:15.

Will Shaw, a young business consultant, he travels to Spain on vacation aboard a sail boat of your family. When you get back to doing a bit of shopping along the coast, It turns out that his family has disappeared, and will be killed if he does not deliver a briefcase lost in 24 hours. With Henry Cavill, Bruce Willis, Sigourney Weaver, Veronica Echegui, Caroline Goodall.

IMMEDIATE FAMILY

Cinecanal (DirecTV 507, Movistar 615, VTR, 035, Clare 93)

Time: 20:40.

Pete (Mark Wahlberg) and Ellie (Rose Byrne) make their dream a reality when you adopt the three brothers. Even if, of course, being a parent is not as easy as they had imagined, especially when one of his daughters is a rebellious teenager.

MORTAL SIN

TV+ (DirecTV 1147, Movistar 117, VTR 017, Clear, 052)

Hours: 21:00 and 01:00.

Tv series brazilian. Set in Rio de Janeiro during the early TWENTIETH century, the story tells of the circumstances that you live in a drug cartel that takes the name of illegal gambling in the city.

The LOVE OF a FAMILY

Chilevisión (DirecTV 151, Movistar 121, VTR-021, of Course 055)

Time: 22:45.

Telserie Turkish. Filiz, despite the fact that he took care of his five younger siblings since their mother abandoned them and, asdemás, is his father, an alcoholic, Filiz continue to live without complaining. She believes that there is no place for love in his life until he meets Baris, a young man who does any thing for her and her family, just to earn your heart.

BONES

Channel 13 (DirecTV 148, Movistar 117, VTR 017, Clear, 052)

Time: 01:45.

American series. Dr. Temperance Brennan is an anthropologist who combines his work as writers of detective novels with the researcher to the Institute of Jefferson, specialized in the study of the cases in which the victims are unrecognizable. Starring Emily Deschanel.