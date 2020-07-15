premiere, trailer, cast and… more

The phenomenon of J. R. R. Tolkien in the serial format

Little can be said of The Lord of the Rings that you do not know at this point. The history of epic fantasy, written by the british J. R. R. Tolkienis one of the sagas of literature’s most successful and important of all time, with millions of fans all over the world.

Published in the ‘ 50s, this is the title, composed of three parts, was actually a sequel to The Hobbit (the project launched by Tolkien in the 30’s), however, has come to be much more relevant than its predecessor and becoming a real phenomenon that has been reissued countless times.

Your story is set in the call Middle-Eartha fictional place, created by the writer, full of all kinds of lives and breeds, from the hobbit to the elves, passing by the dwarfs. The main protagonist is Frodo Bolsóna Hobbit of the shire who will be involved in an exciting adventure in which you will have the task to destroy the one Ring.

After the dress in various formats, in 2001, the director Peter Jackson a preview of the first part of the film version, which form a trilogy (the second and third were launched in 2002 and 2003, respectively), which was a success at the box office.

Trying to repeat exactly the same boom, now is Amazon Studios, which has an important task: to bring the essence of The Lord of the Rings the TV format, with an ambitious series that many say it is the Game of Thrones the platform of Jeff Bezos. It will be for both of us?

What is the plot of the series

One of the great issues of the saga, what kind of story you will see: this is the same plot of the film? what is something new? that previous history of The hobbit?

So soon, we know that very probably will be the new stage of adventures. And is that on the map of Middle-Earth, published by Amazon Prime Video to publicize the project, under these lines you can see in the corner the call is the island of Númenor.

The kingdom of Númenor was created by the Valar for the Edain, the Men of Beleriand, at the beginning of the Second Age of the Sun, and as a reward for their fight against Morgoth. According to the Tolkienpedia, this island is the representation of Atlantis in the mythology of Tolkien, and now it will be the new central point, covering the history of the TV series.

In time, it is expected that the events that occur during the According To The Age and, therefore, the events unfold before you what we have seen in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings (which takes place during the Third).

Address and equipment

Even if on more than one occasion said Peter Jackson, as responsible for the direction, what is certain is that the director of the trilogy of films that are not sitting in the command chair, nor is it intended to do so, stating that he has no experience in the world of television. Yes, that worked, however, with the script, and was told they could have some participation at the level of the production, without actually confirmed the second.

With that, yes, we know about the series is with J. A. Bayona (The orphanage), who in addition to directing the first two episodes, will be the executive producer of the project, along with its inseparable partner Belén Atienza.

J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay will act as showrunners of the series.

The Cast of the Lord of the Rings

A cast of coral, and usually little-known is what we see in this new adaptation of The Lord of the Rings. We know that we need to Markella Kavenagh (perhaps this is the first team to be confirmed, have your photo a little further down), that will give life to Tyra; for Anson Boon (the name of his character is unknown); for Simon Merrells that will make a Trevyn; and Megan Richars how Can.

In terms of the names that may be changed pursuant to point in various media, it is not known with certainty without are provisional to reveal even as were the characters and not give any more account information.

We have also loaded the boat with Robert Aramayo, Nazanin Boniadi, Joseph Mawle, Owain Arthur and Ismael Cruz Cordova, as confirmed by the own Amazon.

With respect to the Will Poulter -that may seem, and throw in lack from here-was another of the great protagonists of the series, but after a few months, if confirmed, the actor announced that he was leaving the project.

Trailer of the series the Lord of the Rings

We have still no official trailer, obviously. With what we have is a video that Amazon rose to the official Twitter account of the series anus long after the announcement of the project, in honor of all those who are involved in this production:

How many seasons do they have?

The initial idea is to develop a series of five seasonsalthough not yet confirmed, as many other details of the series.

The investment will also be capitalized: there are about 1,000 million dollars-a madness, of which a great deal disappears, the concept of rights, addressing The Tolkien Estate. This is the legal organization that controls and manages the estate of J. R. R. Tolkien, including the copyright and the copyright of your works.

The Premiere of the series The Lord of the Rings

As it happens with many other series that have suffered because of the pandemic of coronavirus, the release date of this highly anticipated series is a mystery. The team has been shooting in New Zealand when the COVID-19 expanded across the world, forcing it to slow dry your project.

It is not yet known at which point in time is to go back to work, what seems clear is that we will not see anything until 2021. Touch (a lot of) patience.