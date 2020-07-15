Not the Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza will return?

For the first year of the birth of the Kima Sofia Pantoja Loaiza, his father, youtuber and singer mexican Juan de Dios Pantojalaunched the theme of “12-19”, through which he expressed the happiness to have in his life, which is why, recently, the performer has climbed their stories of Instagram, a series of videos in which they keep images of their life together and prove the solid relationship that they shared.

After the premiere of the simple, JD Pantoja also shared a photo where you can see that the song has reached 4 million views in less than 24 hours, after that, the performer thanked his fans for the affection that you gave to the song, and took the opportunity to launch a dynamic in which he said “will continue” for the fans, who share the screen shots while listening to “12-19”.

“Error” and “do peace” are his two most recent songs in which he speaks of this problematic family and staff that is ongoing, after the infidelity that led to the separation of his girlfriend, Kimberly Loaizabut this July 12, with the launch of the theme dedicated to “the owner of his heart”, it seems that the controversies and dramas have been left behind, because just as is happening with this single, the success follows him closely.

A curious fact is that Pantoja shared a series of images of the video clip in their stories, in which he is seen smiling with Kima, the publications were quickly reposteadas from “Cuteness More”, which reveals that the couple “not-so-far”, as you might think, in fact, in the past, and after the scandal, Kimberly had already said “that he wanted to separate her daughter from her father.”

In the video of 12-19 show different moments between John of God and Kima, play, and even blowing the candle of the celebration of its first year, which makes it clear that, despite what happened between him and Kimberly, the majority of fans have seen this video of a very positive and congratulated the singer to express their feelings in an original way made his little “lindurita”.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SwxARytj1UI(/embed)