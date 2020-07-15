“Not empujaré my daughter for athletics, the support, if you want to”

Usain Bolt recently presented his daughter, Olympia Lightninga name that recalls the origin of the Olympic Games, although legend of track and field clearly does not have the pressure of being an athlete, because the comparison can be a big problem.

“Try not to push in athletics. It is not for everyone. Also, it will be more difficult for her, because many of us will be in comparison with me. But if you want it, support it,” said the athlete in a video call with journalists in which it was Ef.

The public presentation of his daughter coincided with the premiere of the documentary ‘Greatness’ of the Code on the platform Apple TV+, a series in which Bolt he has shared the stage with other elite athletes as Lebron James, Tom Brady, Kelly Slater and Alex Morgan.

Each episode presents an athlete who tells the story in less than 10 minutes at a turning point in his career. Bolt you choose when you’ve broken the world record in the 100-meter dash with 9,58 seconds at the World championships in Berlin in 2009, a brand that has not been beaten since then.

Even if it has been more than a decade, Bolt I remember perfectly the moment and the previous work.

“It’s just a matter of desire and work, which is what makes it a great, if not we will work on our talents will not be great. All dedication,” said the athlete from jamaica.

Even so, Bolt went back to get excited after seeing the video that combines their memories with the images of television, virtual tour, and a montage very original.

“It’s so well done! It is so creative that I had the goose bumps to relive time and time again,” he said.

Despite having retired from competition in 2017, Bolt is still in contact with the world of sport, something that is lost during the pandemic.

“I miss the sport! Since the pandemic there was nothing,” he said from his home in Sherwood, in Jamaica.

Bolt he said that continues to train, with exercise routine, “normal”, and you have a fan, among other sports, and cycling.

“For me, the wheels are difficult to put on the wheels is difficult,” said the man who has made history with the speed of his walk.

And even if the lack of sport during the confinement by the coronavirus, Bolt you are parenting a new commitment and a goal that he also wants to be the best it can be.

“My goal has always been to be the biggest, be the best model to follow,” he said. For me, being a father is new, but in reality, what I’m having fun and I’m learning with my daughter, just seeing her grow.”

A series with great athletes

In addition to the fastest man in history, ‘Greatness’ of the account Code with the testimony of the other athletes record.

Lebron Jamesa winner of three rings in the NBA and two olympic gold medals; Tom Bradythe ” player of american football with six Super Bowl Kelly Slatersurfer, winner of 11 world, are the protagonists of the first season.

Add to that the captain of the women’s national team of football of the USA and the two-time champion of the world Alex Morgan; the winner of 15 gold medals at the world swimming championships Katie Ledeckyand the current olympic champion in snowboard Shaun White.

Directed by documentary filmmaker marina Gotham Chopraeach episode of the series account with a custom style for each athlete and the chosen time.

“Even though they are very different, they all have in common is focus on the moment and the goal,” he said Chopra.

The director, the author of the documentary ‘Kobe Bryant”s Muse’she is already thinking about a possible second season, that would be happy to have, among others, with Leo Messi or Rafa Nadal.