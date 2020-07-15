Marie Claire | Louis Vuitton: here is the new hand baggage, that is all the rage in Hollywood

“The shoulder bag LV Pont 9 is the latest incarnation of parisian style chic Louis Vuitton. Also, it is a new emblem of exceptional savoir-faire, which stands for the Maison,” said the company Louis Vuitton in its launch, and added:

“It’s perfect for day-to-day and for special occasions and takes the name of the Pont Neuf, the oldest and most famous bridge of Parislocated close to the headquarters of Louis Vuitton”.

You may also like: So is the new bag Louis Vuitton presented by Emma Stone

Sophie Turner.

The bag, it is true, has a silhouette, a very refined and rounded, is covered in smooth leather and lightly padded. Incorporates the reason LV Circle, a classic logo of the Maison, reinterpreted by Nicolas Ghesquière, both the flap as the buckle of the shoulder strap is adjustable.

Sophie Turner (even without his advanced pregnancy in the following), Alicia Vikander, Chloë Grace Moretz and Emma Roberts are just some of the actresses and mega figures of Hollywood that have shown him.

You may also like: Dior: I discovered his new men’s collection

Alicia Vikander.

Its design is complete with hidden details that enhance its sober elegance, a leather lining with two compartments, two pockets and magnetic snap closure with the shape of a Monogram Flower on the opposite side of the flap.

Superbly designed, contemporary and very classic, LV Pont 9 enriches the 150 years history of Maison Louis Vuitton, that combines tradition and innovation.

The bag LV Pont 9 is available in five colors: the elegant color Noira delicate Crèmea deep Summer Gold inspired by the sunsets, a Rose Dahlia and in a soft and dreamy Bleu Orage.

You may also like: photo: Bella Hadid star in the new campaign for Calvin Klein

Chloë Grace Moretz.

the Editors of Marie Claire

Accedé benefits for members Exclusive content

Competitions

Discounts on publications

The participation in the events organized by the Publishing Profile.



