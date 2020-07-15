Maluma warms up the social network with a sensual merengue

“That is not danced in a few 15s is not naaaa,” she wrote Maluma in the legend that accompanies the audio-visual, today, a sum almost six million views and thousands of comments of his fans and the public in general.

Maluma rose to fame in his native country in 2011, thanks to the single “Farandulera” and “Obsession”, and with “temperature” and “Carnival” (2014), in the rest of Latin America.1 His debut album, Magic (2012), has had commercial success in Colombia, and a year later was nominated for the Latin Grammy award as The “Best New Artist”.

In 2015 he released his second studio album, Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy, who entered at number one on the list of albums Latin Billboard charts, and is a simple “De-box”, a “loser” and “Without a contract”. In 2014 and in 2015, has served as a judge and coach on The voice Kids and in the month of October 2015 is released on the market its first line of clothing.

In February of 2016 participated in the ceremony of Premios Lo nuestro of the american chain Univision, where, along with J Balvin performed the song “Pa’ Mayté in tribute, the colombian Carlos Vives and also the single “this night”, which collaborates with the mexican singer Thalia.

In this photo of the first of may, 2019, Maluma the Billboard Music awards in Las Vegas. Thursday 23 April 2020, the colombian singer released the romantic ballad "ADMV", the initials of "love of my life," with a emotional video.

At the end of the same year, has been confirmed as an artist and as a juror at the Festival of Viña del Mar, 2017, on the same dates for the launch of “Blackmail”, in which she collaborates with colombian singer Shakira.

In march 2018, Maluma, called to interpret the Spanish version of the song “Colors”, the anthem for the Football World cup 2018 presented by Coca-Cola. .