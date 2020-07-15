Maluma surprised to teach huge animalote on Instagram

It is huge!!!!!! The colombian singer Maluma left with the mouth open to all the people who follow him in his account Instagrambecause through her stories she shared a video in which he boasts a proud animal that has and that does not give him worth teaching in front of the camera.

In addition to being considered one of the most important exponents of the genre of urban, at present, it is well known that Maluma enjoys a great popularity in the the social networkespecially in Instagramthe platform, which has exceeded the 51.6 million followers.

In this social network has sought to share the new musical projects in which it participates, but also highlights the fact that the interpreter of ‘HP’ small glimpses of what happens in his private life, and in this period of quarantine have been able to learn what makes day-to-day.

Maluma is assumed that your new exotic pet

For this occasion, Maluma shared in his account of Instagram a video where he boasts with pride for his lunch buddy, who managed to cause an uproar among their fans to be a green iguana large, and apparently is not afraid of the singer, because it seems very close to him.

In the clip you can see the luxurious dining room of colombia, and later decides to focus the camera to the green iguana that was on the table, and that without fear of crosses, while the singer can not avoid showing how surprised he was at that time.

But this is not the first time that Maluma is assumed to be the visit of your new exotic pet, as in several occasions, we saw this iguana is the protagonist in several stories of Instagram, and you could also ensure that the singer has already taken a liking to the animal, who enjoy a stroll through the luxurious mansion.

