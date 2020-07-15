Let we tell you why Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, a distance between each of them!

MEXICO- Itatí Cantoral it was characterized not only by his undeniable talent in front of the screen, but to be one of the most beautiful actresses in the middle. Constantly seems to be very well cared for and almost never loses its elegant style and glamour. However, recently, he surprised his followers, to show up to work, nothing more and nadad at least in pajamas. So, as you can read, Itatí Cantoral dropped the glamour and went to work in his pajamas.

But, fortunately, everything is resolved in a scene of her new soap opera, “The mexican blond”, “how can you let them go to work in pajamas?”, it was the question which has accompanied the snapshot, where the actress poses on the side of their companions of distribution, Gala Montes, Daniela Alvarez, Iran Castillo and Gabriela Zamora. All wearing their comfortable clothes, to start recording a scene.

So we were able to see, through social networks, especially INSTAGRAM. This novel, as we are loving, and not only for the cast, but for the dedication and commitment that they are putting in each and every scene. In addition to the professionalism that once again, the pauses between screens. This production is already one of the most anticipated, by fans, that did not stop to enjoy with each one of the publications of the actress.

Anguish from Covid-19

Recently unveiled, the family of Itatí Cantoral going through a difficult time, because he had confirmed that their brother Jose Cantoral, has been shown to be positive before Covid-19. However announced that, fortunately, was already better and has continued with the necessary care, as well as the rest within your home. Even if the actress doesn’t comment anything about it, it is well-known that he was in constant contact with his brother to know how she was going to evolve.

The news spread to his brother, arrived shortly after, you were given to know the false positive Itatí Cantoral and Juan Soler. Without a doubt it was a big relief for the actress, who has confessed to feeling overwhelmed and very distressed, to know that I had positive to the virus that so many lives had already taken. Fortunately, all was a bad experience, and was able to confirm that both she and her coestrella, are very well of health.