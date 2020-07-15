Kylie Jenner hits the beach with a maxi dress fancy cashmere, which seems to not

Kylie Jenner continues to enjoy their summer vacation and now he came to some warm beaches on which she shared happy your stay to the edge of the sea.

The entrepreneur of 22 years, lucy’s thrilled to be photographed and share their pictures with their fans from its account of Instagram, looking for eye-catching a maxi dress that made her look graceful like never before in a summer afternoon.

Photo/@kyliejenner

In another of his photos the mother of Flocks boasted of his fingers and his pedicure in the sandwith a couple of waves of foam that has stimulated the desire for an afternoon at the beach.

“Thank God for another beautiful day”wrote the business of cosmetology in the publication in which you saw him smiling, posing for the camera with a print dress cashmere black-and-white inspired by a romantic style that made her look really sensual.

Kylie posing very sensual, revealing her leg from the steps of a steep wooden staircase, leaving in the background a beautiful view of the blue sea, with plenty of vegetation to the sides, while in the possession of a glass with a refreshing beverage.

Photo/@kyliejenner

An afternoon of bohemia for Kylie Jenner

The star of ‘Keeping up With the Kardashians is welcome to the retreat in Utah with her sister Kendall and some friends, and now comes another scenario in which the sea and the sun.

The design of the dress of the entrepreneur, which has proved to be very original in your cutting style scarflong sleeves, with the upper part of the back open, in a striped fabric to be connected to a given node with the rest of the head.

Photo/@kyliejenner

The black hair of socialite he wore combed back in an elegant chignon, to which we added a pair of sunglasses with white plastic frame.

She has combined her flimsy summer dress with the tennis shoes were white Nike brand, on-trend style in the world of fashion to wear this garment.

Photo/@kylie jenner

