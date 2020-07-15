Kimberly Flores and Edwin Moon visit Televisa

Kimberly Flowers and her husband Edwin Moon have shared throughout the quarantine and how they have endured the situation of the running of the bulls, But most recently in their social networks, they have been seen walking from one side to the other. Also, in their stories of instagram has shared a video of the moments before boarding a plane to Mexico City.

The reason for their trip was the visit to the recording studios of Televisa, where the couple would make an appearance on the program Today. The accounts of instagram in the model and wife of the singer of la Trakalosa de Monterrey showed, once again, her husband would be to put on high heels; this time, for the national television.

This is due to we would perform during the broadcast of the program, the well-known challenge of Tik Tok, “I Play to Play”, which many other celebrities have joined the initiative: Cepillín, Alfonso de Nigris, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., among others.

On the other hand, Jenny Garcia, I reiterate that the involvement of both in the program of the Warriors, which had already been previously announced. The former dancer has decided to make a video to her instagram, when the encounter with many others, behind the scenes surprised.

However, in addition to being a guest star on the television, the surprises and the good news does not stop, because the simple debut of Kimberly Flowers, “Waver”, is expected to exceed 3 million views on the youtube platform.

