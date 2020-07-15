Katy Perry in a bathing suit in Malibu, dressed in her advanced state of pregnancy, and has revealed that the famous will be the godmother of her daughter

In the image, the artist, Katy Perry. EFE/EPA/JAMES ROSS/File



Katy Perry was seen in a bathing suit on a beach in Malibu, California, wearing her huge belly pregnant. The pop singer is pregnant with her boyfriend, actor Orlando Bloom.

For the artist, 35 years old, was radiant and enjoy a day of sun on the sea, in california. Weeks ago he joked about how it changed their body and their routines: now “a way like a duck”, “just ice cream” and “almost all the time of breathing heavily through the mouth.”.

He also joked about the daughter that she expected: “I call Pateadora Perry”. And he added: “At this time are very active. My doctors tell me: ‘stay active, you are good, you can do what you want, girl. Then, following your advice, I’m dancing and singing a lot”.

Katy Perry in swimsuit at a Malibu beach.

Perry and Bloom we do not yet know what name you have the daughter, will come down some, but I prefer to wait until the baby is born. However, the singer is already clear that it will be the godmother of the child: the actress Jennifer Aniston.

“We have to decide a name, and we have some options, but that is something that we can do when she is with us. I’m going to look at that and say, ‘oh, yes, yes, you are her and”said the artist in an interview on the radio.

Bloom, 43 years old, is already the father of a 9 year old child. In the meantime, this will be the first child for the star of the american pop.

“He is very excited for his little girl. They say that girls are the favorite of dad’s, and I think that will be” he said.

On the other hand, Tomorrowland has surprisingly announced that Katy Perry will act in the festival virtual on July 25 and 26. The singer will give a great show, surrounded by visual effects and a great production in 3D that cinema is the most advanced technology in the digital industry of Hollywood.

File PHOTO: Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom, smile at their arrival to the Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean in the principality of Monaco, September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

The appearance of Katy Perry in “Tomorrowland Around the World” will have a particular character and stellar for several reasons. The first, the californian, will have an impact on the screens of half the world to act in pregnancy.

Even if the singer and the actor were saved in a jealous secret, the date on which they are expected to give birth, we know that it will be sometime this summer. For this reason, the author of the legendary song ” I kissed a Girl’, will offer his show in a state of advanced gestation, and, as it has been since the beginning of his career, the willingness to break the mold.

In the second place, Katy Perry has just released the progress of his much-anticipated fifth album, ‘Smile’, which will be on sale on the 14th of August. The single is a theme that is energetic and optimistic, with an air of the disc, and in just five days is approaching a billion views on YouTube. For fans of Tomorrowland, the pop star will play for the first time the theme in the concert.

(IG: @katyperry)

What you read Katy Perry live? Travel in pregnancy for this performance? No! In the course of the last few weeks, the artists invited to the festival in the digital recording to run his session in the studio with backgrounds, chroma key green, the same technique is used to combine real actors and computer generated imagery in the film.

There are four groups scattered around the world: a Boom in home-belgian-event, Sao Paulo (Brazil), Sydney (Australia) and Los Angeles (united States). The shows Perry has been recorded in the latter city.

“I have always wanted to be a part of the celebration, that is Tomorrowland, and year after year I have followed the technological innovations and the creativity of this festival. I am super happy to be a part of this version of the event, and I hope that my performance makes you smile” raised Katy.

