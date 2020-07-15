Katy Perry boasts of her “baby bump” in a bathing suit for weeks of the birth of your child

A few weeks after the birth of her first child, Katy Perry he exhibited his growing belly of a pregnant wear a bathing costume purple during a visit to the beaches of Malibu, Californiawith your boyfriend, Orlando Bloom.

Looking more radiant than ever, the singer of “Daisies” was captured last Sunday, July 12, as he showed the impressive progress of gestation, from scuba diving in the waters of california with the glamour swimsuit strapless signature, and a small ponytail.

Katy Perry was seen on the Malibu”s the beach yesterday! pic.twitter.com/UwWl3V5Yem — Katy Perry Charts (@perryscharts) 13 July 2020

In the pictures captured by the paparazzi, you can see the mom-to-be 35-year-old, smiling and exuding elegance while walking along the shore of the beach and rocky areas with your belly, “ready to burst”.

In addition, he was portrayed coming out of the surf without the makeup and chatting quietly with a friend, also pregnant.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Lydia Kives were recently spotted on the beach in Malibu. pic.twitter.com/qHBKozU2I5 — Katy Gallery (@PKPGallery) 13 July 2020

On the other hand, the actor, 43 years old, has a great deal of fun the surf on the coast on a surfboard and a hydrofoil.

The couple was not very happy enjoying the paradise is the love, while waiting for the arrival of their little girl.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, without a defined name for your daughter

The time for the couple to have her baby daughter is getting closer and closer; however, the pop star said in an interview for the program Karson & Kennedy if have options for the name, it will not be decided by anyone until know.

“We still need to decide specifically on your name, because, I believe, there are options and it will tell you. The take a look at it and say: “Oh, yes, yes, thou art she; thou art the“explained the judge American Idol last month in June, according to People.

The baby will be the first shoot of Katy and the second of Orlandothat is a 9-year-old son named Flynn, fruit of her relationship with Miranda Kerr.

