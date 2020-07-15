How to install and watch YouTube Kids in the Amazon Fire TV Stick

YouTube Kids for Amazon Fire TV

YouTube Kids is the version of YouTube designed for the smaller ones of the house. A proposal in which not only the user interface is changed, also the content displayed in it. And is that society pretends that all that you see there, the minors is suitable for them.

To achieve this goal, the application offers different options for the level of parental control so that parents or guardians of the children to have a full control of what you will see. In this way, when you set up your profile you will be able to choose between three sections:

Video for the best up to 4 years

Video for children aged between 5 and 7 years of age

Video for children between 8 and 12 years old

Every father, mother or guardian decides, then, what section you think most appropriate for your child or for the office. If there are more children with different ages, you will be able to create profiles for each one of them. So the experience that they have to be custom.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNHou8F0akw(/embed)

All of this is something of which the father, mother or guardian, can be performed in a very simple and visual, without having to have the knowledge about it problems. Because this is another of the values of YouTube Kids, its interface is designed to be very easy to use by all and especially the little ones. Then, those images are so colorful and the absence of multiple options record, list, etc. What you see is practically what is right and necessary to access those videos and channels they like.

Back to the parental control, you can filter content specific to prevent certain videos or channels can be played, also be suitable for the consumption of minors.

The experience of YouTube for Children

The interface of YouTube Kids change so important regarding YouTube, for that to which many are accustomed. This can be that small that they used the original platform from a mobile phone, tablet or computer crash at the beginning.

Fortunately, next to an interface with a grid that lists the video, it’s a matter of time to overcome that friction starting to find the content you want to see, and suggestions for related content. Be prepared, however, because at the beginning it is normal to receive some comment of the type “here is missing video”.

On YouTube, Children are not missing the video, or do not meet all of the videos that you can see. But you know, if this is not what we have, the platform requires months making a big effort to categorize correctly the content itself is intended for children who do not.

Therefore, you may have, or have the feeling that something is missing, but it is not so. What is that, maybe, invite less to switch from one video to another. Something that in part is good, because it allows them to focus on what they are going to see, and to not have the temptation to switch from one content to another, and end up with nothing complete. A problem quite common in the new generations.

For the rest, in the main screen you can see a small categorization of video sections: recommended programs, music, video, games or educational, as well as a search engine. Another thing that will appeal to many parents and caregivers is that there is the comments section a place a little bit “dark” inside of YouTube.

How to install YouTube Kids on Fire TV

The installation of YouTube for Kids in the Amazon Fire TV is as simple as any other application. The only thing you have to do is visit the app store on the Fire TV and search for the application from the device. If you want to save the step you can click directly on this link. When you do, you’ll see that it gives you the ability to download and install.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpTe8JV5RHI(/embed)