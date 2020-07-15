Henry Cavill may be the new Superman in a series, what is it?/photo: Superluchas

The british actor Henry Cavill has not obtained the desired success in their role Superman during his participation in the film “Man of Steel”. However, fans still want to give it a second chance, with which you could return to play the character of DC Universe in a new television series that is already planning to HBO Max.

The famous superhero DC, Supermanyou could have a new series and the actor is at the top of the list of the jets to give us life, and Henry Cavill. Even if in “Man of Steel” and “Justice League” the actor of 36 years was not able to make the character stand out, as expected, the fans and the producers still have the hope that Henry can play a better role as Clark Kent.

Henry Cavill as Superman/Photos: Farid Network



HBO Max has already started with the plans for the production of a series of Superman, but with a history different from that which was presented in DCEU. And is that the new project should be based on the Superman: speeding Bullets and Superman: The Dark Side. The idea is to create a narrative completely different from what we’ve seen on the big screen.

Henry Cavill may return as Superman

According to the portal, We Got this, the managers of the streaming platform HBO Max did not want to be in the cast of the series for each actor who participated in the film of the DC Universe, but there is the possibility that Henry Cavill is considered to be the casting to get the role of Superman.









Fans of the superhero from Krypton have had different opinions on the role of Henry Cavill as Superman, some would argue that the actor has done a good job, while others say not. But we’ll have to wait to see if HBO Max decides to choose the actor to take the character.

Remember that the last live-action series that existed Superman was “Smallville” (2001), where the protagonist is the actor Tom Welling. Currently, the CW television network is working on another series of Clark Kent, but with actors Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, playing Superman and Louise Lane, respectively.