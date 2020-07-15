Greta Thunberg Shows That Support For The Activists Of Climate Change In The Philippines, The Fight Against Terrorism, The Law

Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has been called by the anti-terrorism law in the Philippines, to be repealed in the midst of fears that the rule that prevents to human rights, as reported by Phil Star.

The 17-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to encourage their 10.4 million followers to sign a petition asking for the repeal of the law, one of the many requests that have been created to fight against the new legislation.

Thunberg expressed his support for the Philippine climate activists because of fears that would have prevented the protest because of the terror of the law.

The new law, which was signed by President Rodrigo Duterte at the beginning of this month, it is said that the use of a vague and generic definition of terrorism, which can negatively affect those who are involved in peaceful protests, such as Thunberg’s #FridayForFuture sit-out. According to The Guardianthe law allows the authorities to keep citizens in a state of detention without charge for weeks and can even restrict access to humanitarian aid. In particular, the law considers any person who provides material support to the activities or groups considered to be terrorists guilty.

View this message in Instagram Support environmental and climate activists in the Philippines! In the Philippines, the new Terror Law puts the environment and climate activists in the country in a situation of risk. The proposed Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 undermines constitutionally protected rights of political expression and dissent, that is activism with the terrorist activities that are defined in the law. We call local and international allies to sign this petition, so that the Terror of the Law repealed. Find out more information and to sign the petition at the link in the bio! 350.org/junkterrorlaw #JunkTerrorLaw #DefendTheDefenders @yacaphilippines A post shared by Greta Thunberg (@gretathunberg) on Jul 14, 2020 at 4:37 PDT

A request, quoted by Phil Starhe explained that in the first three years of Duterte of the government, the climate, activists have attacked trying to protect the environment.

“In spite of the dangers they face every day, the defenders of the environment are firmly on the first and last line of defense of our planet. In this era of rampant climate change, the crisis and the pandemic emerging from nature in a state of siege, we have to resist laws that threaten our ability to protect our rights, for a balanced and healthy ecology, and very particularly, the right to life of all,” the petition read.

In 2019, 47 environmentalists and supporters have been killed in the Philippines, which is an increase of 53 percent by 2018, 30 dead, Phil Star reported.

According to The Guardianthe president has the right to appoint an anti-terrorism council, which has the brand power of individuals and terrorist groups. If this happens, you can be detained without charges for nearly a month. The new terror of the law also make it legal to use video surveillance and interception of up to 90 days and allow the extreme punishments, such as life in prison without possibility of parole.

Duterte said in a television address to the public opinion that you are not going to attacks such as the bombing of a church or public areas to derail the nation does not need to be afraid of a new law.

“Do not be afraid if you are not a terrorist,” he said.

This is not the first time that climate activists have been labelled as terrorists. In 2019, Amnesty International has expressed its disappointment in a press release to the atmosphere of peace protesters in the uk were referred to the Office of the anti-terrorism program.

The PostGreta Thunberg was appointed to the 2020 Nobel Prize for Peace, because, according to the Swedish legislators Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling, his calls to respect the terms of the Paris Agreement and support for the reduction of the emissions of the acts of peace.