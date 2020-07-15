Fame: As Trinity in the Matrix 4 according to the theory? | Carrie Anne Moss

Because of the pandemic of the coronavirus, “The Matrix 4“not hitting theaters until the spring of the year 2020 in the united States, but until then you already know some things about the movie, while others can be imagined.

From what is known of the sequel of “The Matrix” the director Lana Wachowski he commented that it would be a follow-up is very twisted from what was the original trilogy.

On the other hand, it will also produce and coescribirá the script “The Matrix 4“next to Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. The details of the plot are still kept secret, but original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss re-interpret their roles Neo and Trinity, something curious because it is assumed that they would have died in the last film.

Well, to give credit to their creators, in fact, have never shown the bodies without life, or was explicitly told that they were dead. There was also the ceremony of burial to none, which technically could be alive. But, how would it be possible that Trinity come to the new film Matrix? Some fans have already created their own theories of his return.

HOW COULD THE TRINITY RETURN TO THE MATRIX 4″?

As already mentioned above, Trinity she was killed in the third film of the franchise after being pierced by the rubble of a building by an incident, which takes the Neo to Machine City to defeat the Agent Smith. However, the details of the plot The Matrix 4 and as Reeves or Carrie-Anne Moss they will return are being kept secret, as it will be Trinity for “The Matrix 4“?

The answer may lie in “The Matrix Online” of 2005that was an ambitious multiplayer game. This MMO it was released as a follow-canonical film with the creators The Wachowski Brothers by providing grants for creative, something that not many have seen not to be interested in the online games.

It turns out that some of the important events that have occurred in the Matrix after the conclusion of the trilogy, such as the murder of Morpheus after that he asked that the machines, the remnants of the Neo. The final chapter in the history of The Matrix Onlineprior to the closing, including the return of Trinityeven if his resurrection is a complicated one.

The Matrix Online revealed that Neo and Trinity are the result of experiments made by machine translating the The human DNA in the code, without the need of an interface. The machines have eliminated the code Trinity of your body, and in the game is displayed inside the Matrix a curious golden code.

The Oligarchyfree human that no longer have real bodies and appear as figures showy metal structure, want to retrieve the code, being the villains of the game. However, The Matrix Online makes it seem like it disappeared again, by the time that combines with a man to start a reboot, on the basis of the code of the Machine.

While the canonical status of The Matrix Online is in doubt, and probably “The Matrix 4″ ignore it, it is possible that the film may be recycled to the concepts of the game. The physical body of Trinity died at the end of the third film, but it is possible that the notion of The Matrix Online the Machines are experiencing with the DNA the code could be the way that returns.

Trinity could exist within Matrix without a body in the real world, although it still remains to be seen what role he will play in the story. It will be nice to see Carrie-Anne Moss to get back to the elegant leather coat Trinitybut it is expected that The Matrix 4 at least try to make his resurrection to be credible, before inserting a central element of the plot.

