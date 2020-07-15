Evan Spiegel, the genius of Snapchat

With a fortune, according to Forbes, is about $ 3.5 billion, the american entrepreneur is one of the billionaires the world’s youngest and one of the new masters of the internet, through the application Snapchat.

Their jovial 30 years ago, Evan Spiegel, is a multi-millionaire. Created together with Robert Murphy, in his time, of the university of Stanford in the social network, Snapchat. Of wealthy family, has always lived surrounded by luxury and the star in the chronicles of celebrities for his relationship with model Miranda Kerr, who she married in may of 2017.

The company that Spiegel was founded in 2013, together with Robert Murphy, is the owner of the favorite apps among young people, with some 160 million daily active users, followed in popularity the way of other social networks like Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

It is an instant messaging application that allows you to add contacts and send photos and videos individually or in a group, but the difference compared to others is that you can choose the particular time that will take the receiver to see these messages (from 1 to 10 seconds), but is also a social network.

The life of its creator, Spiegel, has little to do with other men before him revolutionized the internet and become millionaires thanks to the new technologies.

Married may 27, 2017 with the top model australian Miranda Kerr, famous for being one of the “angels” of the company of Victoria’s Secret, is a regular on the chronic social and is known for its penchant for the night life and the luxury, because it is first to be recognized was a young, well-to-do Los Angeles. The model has two small children, who will soon become the heirs of the part of fortune.

Rejected the offer from Facebook

The son of a lawyer, who divorced when she was a teenager, Evan Thomas Spiegel (Los Angeles, June 4, 1990), it has grown into a luxurious residential complex of Los Angeles, close to Malibu, and studied at Stanford University, where he met Bobbie Murphy, and Reggie Brown, along with the that launched the company, which has made him famous, Snapchat.

At the end of 2012, the creator of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, has approached Spiegel, who has submitted an application which was almost a copy of Snapchat, but that failed. And, from that moment began the ascent of the social network of Spiegel, for what the owner of Facebook has responded with an offer to purchase.

Spiegel and his partner refused to 3,000 million that Zuckerberg was willing to pay for the application. With the euphoria unleashed by the ipo of Snapchat, as before happen with other social networks such as Twitter or Facebook, Spiegel was consolidated as the great “rival” of Mark Zuckerberg.

A life of luxury

Breaking with the cliché of the largest internet companies, Snapchat has not been created in a garage or in Silicon Valley, but its first location was in the luxurious home of the father of the Spiegel, and, currently, the company has several locations, most prominently in Venice Beach, in Los Angeles.

The image of Snap, Evan Spiegel, who grew up in a privileged environment, surrounded by luxury, it has nothing to do with the typical technology enthusiast, and his family connections have made it possible to interact with the big names of Silicon Valley and study design at Stanford, but left shortly before graduation to concentrate on the application which has made him a billionaire.

Spiegel, Executive Director of Snap Inc., is the public face of the company, while Robert Murphy, Technical Director, is the brains of the company. They both made friends of the fraternity Kappa Sigma at Stanford and has created what is now known as Snapchat, together with a third friend, Reggie Brown.

