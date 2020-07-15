Enable more autocines – Shows

With the film “7 Boxes” and “the searchers”, both directed by Tana Schémbori and Juan Carlos Maneglia, this Friday will start the drive in the city of Ypacarai. The company, responsible for the Mobile Cinema Paraguay, will be held in the parking lot of the Stadium for the Bicentennial.

Diego Bogado, head of this project, stressed that this disc will be in the journey and should reach the other cities of the Central department and the mountain chain as Itauguá, San Bernardino, Pirayú.

The cost of the tickets will be of G. of 30,000 per person and will be able to enter up to 4 for the vehicle. Tickets can be purchased by writing to WhatsApp 0986 367-974 and payments can be made via bank transfer or electronic wallet.

Bogado pointed out that, in principle, the unit stayed for two weeks in each location, but will depend on the turnout of the public. He pointed out that there were these national films to be “the most successful”.

In the meantime, on the Assumption that this Friday, will allow Cineplex Autocines, which will be located in the Avda. The airmen of the Chaco 3215. This space, responsible for the Mediagroup and the Plaza Moieties provides for the presentation of previews as “the game of the assassin”, a movie starring Henry Cavill; and the film of terror “Z”. The program of the weekend will also include “Angry Birds 2” and “Jumanji: the next level”.

Tickets will be on sale from the page www.cineplex.com.py the cost is G. of 100,000 vehicles.