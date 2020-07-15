Do not eat on the floor? In order to obtain Evaluna Camilo after a long day of work

MEXICO – as predicted last week, the new episode of the Acapulco shoreit was a heart attack. He met with the drama, the romance, the scenes censored, the fights, everything was the order of the day. However, what is attention, is without a doubt the agarrón, finally, gave Fernanda and Manelyk. And now yes, they were all, the reason why? The shenanigans of the Mane, and that the Fer has not yet stopped.

In this seventh season, and after the fight between Manelyk and Dania, it was not expected that there would be another cause, and the house in the shore. However Fer and the Mane are that is not the case, and has got a huge “desgreñada”, which, although difficult bit, thanks to the rapid intervention of the boys. If you have left the audience open-mouthed and asking for the production of once and for all removed Mane.

And that is the reason for the fight, it was really simple selfishness. It all happened in the wake of Fernanda, were to approach the group of friends of the Mane to ask a couple of shots of tequila, however, was not well received and he began to receive a series of insults on the part of Manelyk. And Fernanda to want to defend themselves, provoked the fury of the controversy girl, that has started to jalonearla hair, while Fer was searching for how to defend yourself.

The discomfort of Dania for reading on holiday

Despite the fact that the fight did not last long, the insults yes continued between the two women. After the fight, and in an alleged attempt to resolve the situation, the Mane and their karime came to the room of Fer, to inform you that, in order to reach an agreement, I had to read a book of 200 pages, and then would have to submit a review, don’t pass, you would be put to the vote, yes Fernanda is going or be left in the house the costa.

NOT THE DANIA AGAINST THE WORLD! 🔥 For the Holes is not like anything the idea of the Council, and stood a 🤭 #MTVAcaShore pic.twitter.com/5GC0EvVFLs — Acapulco Shore (@AcapulcoShore) 15 July 2020

However, the “brilliant idea” was not well received by Dania, who from the beginning showed full support to Fernanda. And he said it was because the orders themselves karime, and much less to those of Manelyk. It is not, of course, is about to unleash another battle, between the Mane and Dania. But it will not be until next week, in the new episode of Acapulco shorethat we may know, that was the end of the case.