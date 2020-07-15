Cuba is ready to give advice and share their experiences with the United States to fight against the COVID-19

The vice-chancellor, José Serra, has ensured that Cuba is willing to share its experience and provide assistance to the United States or any other country in the fight against the COVID-19.

“To share our experience with you and offer you help when you need it, health officials, and professionals from Africa, Asia, Europe, the united states, Australia, the Middle East, and Latin America and the Caribbean has long been a part of the contribution of Cuba in the face of the COVID-19”, explained the Mountain range of your own Twitter account.

In another tweet, the vice-minister of Foreign affairs, said that with the support of the common good; and human-out of the thousands of cuban health professionals who are providing services in more than 60 countries around the world do not deserve to be called into question, with misrepresentations, and fallacies.

Sierra suggested, as well, of the persecution of the Government of the north-american co-operation in health on the island, the so-called not to accept the help and take care of this as human trafficking.

Cuba also contributes modestly to that of other peoples to enjoy the right to health care, ” said the official.

The technicians and professionals, increasing access to health joined freely, voluntarily, and without mediara coercion of any kind, under the umbrella of bilateral agreements of cooperation and contracts in particular, he recalled.

Also, he said that all the groups that came out over thirty countries, at the request of the authorities, as well as those who have already offered their assistance in the nations around the world before the pandemic is caused by a coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2.

More than three-thousand employees have joined in the 42nd brigade of the contingent ” Henry Reeve (specialized in disaster situations and serious epidemics are in) to deal with the disease, which, if added to the 28 billion it has already provided help for a total of 59 countries.

According to Prensa Latina)